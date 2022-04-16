YONGIN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 16, 2022--
GC Biopharma (006280.KS), a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, takes part in a campaign to celebrate World Hemophilia Day.
Started in 1989 by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) in honor of their founder Frank Schnabel’s birthday, World Hemophilia Day is celebrated annually on April 17 to raise awareness of the disease and other bleeding disorders.
The slogan of this year is “Access of all: Partnership. Policy. Progress.” The slogan emphasizes its sustainable management and therapeutic system through a national level policy for bleeding disorders, including hemophilia.
In the sense of supporting hemophilia community, the company posts this year’s slogan image on giant exterior media façade of its main campus in Yongin, South Korea.
“We are proud to participate in the campaign to foster solidarity and hope among the hemophilia community,” said Eun Chul Huh, Ph. D., President GC Biopharma. “We will be responsible for enhancing the quality of hemophilia patients’ lives.”
About Hemophilia
Hemophilia is a congenital disorder that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to absent or deficient clotting factor in the blood. Hemophilia A is more common than hemophilia B; hemophilia A affects about 150,000 people, whereas hemophilia B affects about 30,000 people worldwide. Treatment regimens typically include on-demand and/or regular prophylactic infusions of factor replacement therapy to control or prevent the risk of bleeding. People with hemophilia, working closely with their healthcare professionals, can live healthy lives with proper care and adequate treatment.
About GC Biopharma
GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.
