The "GCC And Iraq Wires And Cables Market Outlook: Market Forecast By Voltage, By Products, By Installations, By Materials, By Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Energy And Power, IT And Telecommunication And Others), By Countries And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
GCC and Iraq Wires and Cables Market report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, by-products, installations, materials, applications, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
GCC and Iraq Wires and Cables Market Synopsis
Over the past few years, the wires and cables market in GCC & Iraq increased significantly on account of several policy measures taken by respective national governments such as Saudi Vision 2030, UAE Vision 2021, Kuwait Vision 2035, Qatar National Vision 2030 to enhance electric power transmission & distribution infrastructure.
Additionally, governments' aim to shift toward renewable sources for energy requirements would further augment the demand for wires and cables. However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the infrastructure sector witnessed a significant hit due to supply chain disruptions, owing to the closure of commercial and hospitality sectors, demand dropped majorly. Thus, negatively impacting the wires and cables market in 2020.
According to the publisher, GCC and Iraq Wires and Cables market size grew at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028. Revitalization of the economy from the prolonged impact of the coronavirus pandemic underpinned by the government's economic plans coupled with strategies to boost the public-private partnerships, the demand for wires and cables in GCC & Iraq picked up pace in the last quarter of 2020 and is also expected to increase in the next few years.
Market Analysis By Countries
Saudi Arabia acquired the highest share in the GCC & Iraq wires and cables market in 2021 in terms of revenue as the kingdom's plan to develop sea-ports, railway lines, manufacturing facilities, and airports, with an aim to increase investment in non-oil sectors. Additionally, the expansion of telecom, power distribution, oil & gas sector in Saudi Arabia would propel the demand for low voltage and high voltage power cables. Oman is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the forecast period owing to the enhancement of the non-oil sector under Oman Vision 2040 which would focus on stimulating and developing the industrial and commercial sector by 2040 and would drive the overall wires and cables market in the country.
Market Scope and Segmentation
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Voltage
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- High Voltage
- Extra High Voltage
By Products
- Multi-Conductor
- Twisted Pair
- Coaxial
- Fibre Optics
By Installations
- Overhead
- Underground
- By Materials
- Copper
- Aluminum
- Glass
By Applications
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Energy and Power
- IT and Telecommunication
- Others (Hospitality, Healthcare, Aerospace, etc.)
By Countries
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Bahrain
- Iraq
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Overview
4. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Dynamics
6. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Trends
7. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Overview, By Voltage
8. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Overview, By Installation Type
9. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Overview, By Material Type
10. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Overview, By Applications
11. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Overview, By Regions
12. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market- Key Performance Indicators
13. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Opportunity Assessment
14. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Competitive Landscape
15. GCC and Iraq Wires & Cables Market Key Clients Identification
16. Company Profiles
17. Key Strategic Recommendations
18. Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Belden Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Leoni AG
- Leviton Manufacturing Co.
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- Molex Inc.
- Nexans
- Prysmian SpA
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Viakable S.A. de C.V.
