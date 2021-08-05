CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.
The specialty construction chemicals maker posted revenue of $253.4 million in the period.
GCP Applied Tech shares have declined 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.
