Geekbar warns against the fake disposable vape brand.

Geekbar has always been liked by e-cigarette consumers around the world with its leading technology, strong R&D strength, and excellent product quality. However, driven by huge profits, some unscrupulous companies have taken the risk and begun manufacturing and selling counterfeit Geekbar products.
Recently, Geekbar has received allegations of counterfeit vape products from the Aegis series in the Philippine market. In terms of raw materials, hygiene standards, production processes, and product quality, these counterfeit products pose significant quality and safety risks, whereas Geekbar's products are subject to rigorous scientific, safety, and quality tests. The emergence of these counterfeit products has severely harmed Geekbar's brand, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, and has impeded the market's healthy growth.
Geekbar's intelligent manufacturing facility is entirely dedicated to the R&D, production, and sale of electronic atomization equipment, with clean and dust-free areas for trial production, assembly, the lubrication process, and packaging.
In addition, it is equipped with over two hundred sets of automated equipment, enabling intelligent production and manufacturing of products, with a production yield rate of 99.8% and a rate of 95% automated production coverage.
Geekbar claims that the legal department of Geekbar has officially issued a lawyer's letter to the company that counterfeited our products. According to Allen Yang, the CEO of Geekbar,“We will pursue legal action and take all necessary measures. If you suspect that the product you purchased is counterfeit, please contact us through info@geekbar.com, and we will take swift action to safeguard our customers from the unethical actions of counterfeiters." In contrast, the conditions in the factories where counterfeit products are manufactured are utterly filthy. Workers operate the production line in soiled, unhygienic conditions while employing a variety of cost-cutting strategies. In the end, these counterfeit products are sold through illegal channels, which has severe negative effects on consumer health and safety. In fact, the comparison between real and counterfeit goods is actually quite clear.
"We will fight IPR infringement to the bitter end to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests, and we will join forces with property rights protection companies, public security authorities, market supervision, and other relevant departments to combat it. We also hope that the community will work together to combat unfair competition, refrain from manufacturing and selling counterfeit products, and establish a decent and orderly market environment," Allen Yang, the CEO of Geekbar, stated.
Geekbar is dedicated to protecting brand and product integrity, as well as the legal rights and interests of consumers. Geekbar has zero tolerance for counterfeit products and urges everyone to respect intellectual property rights, autonomous innovation, and choose official and authentic products.
