The "Gene Amplification Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Gene Amplification Technologies Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2026
Gene amplification refers to increase in amount of a specific DNA from a very small volume. Growth in the global market is being spurred by increase in demand for the collection of genetic data for identification as well as mapping of all human genome genes.
The extensive adoption for certain cancer treatments is driving the global gene amplification technology market. The most important driver for the growth of the market for gene amplification technologies have remained Human Genome Projects (HGP).
Another key driver shaping the growth remains molecular diagnostics that provide insight in uncovering particular sequences in RNA or DNA for the possibility of association with any kind of disease. Other factors that are shaping the growth of the market are increased focus on drug discovery, R&D in the molecular diagnostic field, toxicology, genetic testing, animal husbandry, environmental monitoring, quality assurance in the industry for food products, forensics, and bioremediation.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gene Amplification Technologies estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $224.7 Million by 2026
The Gene Amplification Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$224.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.8% respectively over the analysis period.
Agricultural & Food Safety Segment to Reach $857.6 Million by 2026
Foodborne illnesses are a growing public concern in developed and developing countries. Increasing food consumption patterns and changing industry needs as per regulations are further steering growth for newer and faster food safety diagnostics. Rapid screening methods such as the PCR IMS, immunoassay, and ELISA-based methods, and traditional methods that include culture enrichment process and selective agar method are the major food safety testing technologies utilized. In the global Agricultural & Food Safety segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$511.3 Million. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.1 Million by the year 2026.
