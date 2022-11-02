CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Wurster Partners, Ltd. (“Wurster Partners”), a premier boutique leadership advisory firm, added two new Partners to advance its Leadership Consulting Practice. With offices in Austin and Philadelphia, Gene and Cori will extend the firm’s reach into broad leadership assessment, organizational design and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, talent acquisition and management, executive coaching, and training and development strategies for clients. They will also lend support with Board, CEO, and CPO/CHRO search engagements.
“In today's competitive business environment, our clients are seeking nimble, high-performing and experienced consultants able to deliver meaningful impact,” said Michael Wurster, Managing Partner. “I am very pleased that we are expanding our Leadership Consulting Practice with Gene and Cori, who collectively bring over five decades of corporate HR experience and expertise to the firm. They will be a powerful resource for our clients, and I’m confident both will make an immediate impact and significant contribution to the firm.”
“We were initially drawn to the firm as a former client and by its strong market reputation, but also by the consultative approach it takes to every engagement,” Gene and Cori added. “When we look at Wurster Partners, we see a fast-growing firm with a focus on exceptional service, deeply rooted work ethic, and a highly collaborative approach, which we collectively share.”
About Gene Clark
Gene Clark joins Wurster Partners as a Partner in the firm’s Philadelphia office, bringing more than three decades of corporate HR leadership and management expertise. Gene combines his work in hospitality and leisure, as well as meaningful functional HR leadership knowledge, helping clients with executive succession, talent and leadership assessment, organizational design, training and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and labor and employment relations expertise. Before joining Wurster Partners, Gene served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Penn Entertainment.
About Cori Whitacre-Young
Cori Whitacre-Young joins Wurster Partners as a Partner in the Austin office, bringing more than 20 years of professional experience. Cori specializes in executive development, talent management and acquisition strategy, organizational design, succession planning, performance management, leadership coaching, diversity, equity and inclusion, and employee relations and engagement programming. In addition, she has served as a trusted advisor to corporate leadership regarding talent strategy, organizational change, coaching, and team building initiatives. Prior to joining Wurster Partners, Cori led talent acquisition and management for Penn Entertainment.
About Wurster Partners, Ltd.
Wurster Partners is a global boutique leadership advisory firm by choice, and our size allows us to be selective about our engagements. We possess a unique blend of professional search experience and unmatched, specialized functional and industry expertise, advising clients with the most complex human capital and leadership challenges. For over a decade, our firm has represented companies from the Fortune 500 to emerging growth companies on a variety of leadership assessment, executive recruitment, corporate governance, and people and HR related strategies.
