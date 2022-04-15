DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 15, 2022--
The "Gene Therapies & Associated Vectors: Intellectual Property Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Although speculations related to using tailored DNA / RNA sequences to cure genetic disorders were made as early as the 1960s, the first reported use of a gene therapy was in 1990, to treat adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency related severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID).
Briefly, a replication defective retrovirus was used to transfect autologous T-cells with a functional copy of the ADA gene, which restored normal immune function. The success of the aforementioned regimen spurred several similar attempts over the following years. However, it was the human genome project (1990-2003) that evidently ushered in the era of personalized medicine, turning the tide of treatment for several rare genetic conditions, which were previously considered undruggable.
Since then, several gene-targeted therapies have been developed and launched; popular examples include ABECMAT, BREYANZI, SKYSONAT, TECARTUST and ZOLGENSMA. In addition, there are over 1,700 product candidates under development, and close to 40 in the mid to late stages of development, which are anticipated to soon enter the market. Considering the target specificity of such products, many experts believe that this particular segment of modern advanced therapy medicinal products truly offers the promise of lasting disease remission.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic limited certain aspects of the wider cell and gene therapies segment of the biopharmaceutical industry, it created significant future opportunities. From the financial perspective, the domain reported strong positive growth, primarily driven by drugs such as ZOLGENSMA, which reported close to 50% year-on-year growth in 2021. In addition, some innovators, leveraging proprietary technologies, launched COVID-19 directed R&D programs, while others took the opportunity to reposition existing assets in the same direction; either way, industry stakeholders were able to tap into the vast infectious diseases market.
Taking into consideration both historical and recent developments, and modern technological advances, it is evident that this upcoming industry segment is at an inflection point. With the rapidly growing success of genetic medicine prompting more innovators to enter the market, the focus is now on building better and more efficacious assets, based on next generation biotechnology platforms. This is likely to pave the way for a much broader wave of new biological interventions. It is, therefore, important to identify key pockets of innovation and areas of improvement, in order to truly innovate whilst maintaining a competitive edge. This report summarizes some of the key R&D trends related to gene therapies and affiliated vectors. It also provides a perspective on the pace and focus of innovation in this field, briefly describing the future of gene therapies as mainstream healthcare solutions.
Scope of the Report
The report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents) describing gene therapies and affiliated vector constructs. The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel sheet and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain.
Key inclusions are:
- Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
- Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions
- Patent Valuation Analysis
- Patentability and Freedom to Operate
- Analysis of Patent Applications
- Analysis of Granted Patents
- Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces
