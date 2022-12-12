SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022--
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that updated clinical data for its CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, including five oral presentations, were presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, December 10-13, 2022. Updated results for the investigational bispecific glofitamab in people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) suggest glofitamab has the potential to be the first off-the-shelf CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody that can be given for a fixed period of time to people with heavily pretreated aggressive lymphoma. These data will be presented at the meeting and simultaneously published online in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Additionally, updated data for mosunetuzumab continued to demonstrate clinically meaningful outcomes in people with heavily pretreated follicular lymphoma (FL). Mosunetuzumab is a fixed-duration treatment that can be administered in the outpatient setting, which could allow people the possibility of experiencing a lasting remission with a treatment-free period.
“We pioneered the development of T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies for lymphoma with the aim of expanding treatment options for people with difficult-to-treat blood cancers,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “New glofitamab and mosunetuzumab data continue to demonstrate durable and impressive patient responses, including complete remissions, when given for a fixed period of time. We believe these medicines could potentially transform treatment and offer new hope for people with lymphomas.”
Pivotal Phase II Glofitamab Data Presented at ASH 2022 and Published in NEJM
Updated data from the pivotal Phase II NP30179 study in people with R/R LBCL showed glofitamab given as a fixed course induced early and durable responses that were maintained beyond the end of treatment. Most patients who had achieved a complete response (CR; a disappearance of all signs of cancer) at the end of treatment experienced durable responses, with a median CR follow-up from end of treatment of 11.5 months (95% confidence interval [CI]: 10.5-16.4). Twelve months after the end of treatment with glofitamab, 61% of patients (n=37/61) maintained a CR, 92.6% remained progression-free, and only one patient (n=1/44) experienced disease progression.
Simultaneously, an earlier data cut from the Phase II NP30179 study in R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) was published online in NEJM.
Data from this pivotal Phase II study have been submitted for review to the European Medicines Agency, and submissions to additional health authorities worldwide, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are ongoing.
Updated Pivotal Phase II Mosunetuzumab Data Presented at ASH 2022
An updated analysis from the pivotal Phase II GO29781 study of mosunetuzumab in people with R/R FL who had received two or more prior therapies showed 60.0% (n=54/90; 95% CI: 49.1–70.2) achieved a CR and 77.8% (95% CI: 67.8–85.9) achieved an objective response (a CR or a partial response, a decrease in the amount of cancer in their body) at a median follow-up of 28.3 months. After 24 months of achieving a CR, 62.7% of patients remained in remission (95% CI: 37.7–87.7). Overall, 48.3% of patients remained progression-free (95% CI: 36.2-60.3). The median duration of response, median duration of CR, and median progression-free survival were not reached. Safety was consistent with the previous analysis of study data, with no new cytokine release syndrome (CRS) events or Grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) reported. CRS events were experienced by 44% of patients and were predominately low grade and during cycle one.
The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for mosunetuzumab for the treatment of people with R/R FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies in June 2022, making it the first and only fixed-duration bispecific antibody to be approved in Europe for lymphoma. Mosunetuzumab is under Priority Review with the FDA, with a decision expected by December 29, 2022.
Additional Mosunetuzumab and Glofitamab Data Presented at ASH 2022
Genentech continues to evaluate mosunetuzumab and glofitamab as part of its commitment to providing off-the-shelf therapies for people with lymphomas that can meet their diverse needs, including fixed-duration treatment options. Additional data presented at ASH 2022 include the following:
- A subcutaneous (SC) formulation of mosunetuzumab (administered as an injection given under the skin) demonstrated comparable efficacy with the intravenous formulation and a manageable safety profile in people with R/R non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). The most common AEs were injection site reactions (60.9%; n=53/87) and CRS events (27.6%; n=24/87), which were all Grade 1 or 2. These findings suggest that a SC formulation of mosunetuzumab may offer patients a treatment option that could reduce their time spent in treatment centers.
- Updated results from the Phase I/II G050554 study of mosunetuzumab monotherapy in elderly/unfit patients with previously untreated DLBCL and additional analyses from the Phase I/II G040516 study of mosunetuzumab in combination with Polivy ® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) in heavily pretreated people with DLBCL continued to show promising efficacy and manageable safety, highlighting the potential of mosunetuzumab in these patient populations.
- Results from the Phase I/II NP30179 study evaluating glofitamab as a monotherapy following pretreatment with obinutuzumab in patients with heavily pretreated R/R mantle cell lymphoma continued to show early, high and durable response rates in this difficult-to-treat disease. After a median follow-up of eight months, the overall response rate (ORR) was 83.8%, with the majority of patients showing durable complete responses at the data cut off (74.1%; n=20/27). The most common AE was CRS (75.5%; n=28/37), with the majority low grade.
- Data from the safety and expansion cohorts of the Phase Ib NP40126 study evaluating glofitamab in combination with rituximab plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) in patients with previously untreated DLBCL showed, after a median follow-up of 8.5 months, a best ORR of 92.7% (n=51/55) and a complete metabolic response rate of 72.7% (n=40/55). In the safety cohort, CRS events were all low grade (Grade 1 or 2 [10.7%; n=6/56]), and serious AEs were reported in 18 patients (32.1%).
Both mosunetuzumab and glofitamab are being investigated as SC formulations and in Phase III studies that will expand the understanding of their impact in earlier lines of treatment, with the aim of continuing to address the diverse needs and preferences of people with blood cancers. This includes the confirmatory Phase III CELESTIMO study investigating mosunetuzumab plus lenalidomide as a chemotherapy-free option for patients with R/R FL; the Phase III SUNMO study investigating mosunetuzumab plus Polivy versus rituximab in combination with gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) in patients with R/R aggressive B-cell NHL who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT); and the Phase III STARGLO study evaluating glofitamab in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) versus rituximab in combination with GemOx in patients with R/R DLBCL who are ineligible for ASCT.
About Glofitamab
Glofitamab is an investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T cells and CD20 on the surface of B cells. Glofitamab was designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T cell in close proximity to the B cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T cell. A robust clinical development program for glofitamab is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and other blood cancers.
About Mosunetuzumab
Mosunetuzumab is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for mosunetuzumab is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other blood cancers.
About Polivy ® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq)
Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The CD79b protein is expressed specifically in the majority of B cells, an immune cell impacted in some types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), making it a promising target for the development of new therapies. Polivy is designed to bind to CD79b on B cells and destroys them through the delivery of an anti-cancer agent, which is thought to minimize the effects on normal cells. Polivy is being developed by Genentech using Seagen ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of NHL.
Polivy U.S. Indication
Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines, bendamustine and a rituximab product, to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in adults who have progressed after at least two prior therapies.
The accelerated approval of Polivy is based on a type of response rate. There are ongoing studies to confirm the clinical benefit of Polivy.
Important Safety Information
Possible serious side effects
Everyone reacts differently to Polivy therapy, so it’s important to know what the side effects are. Some people who have been treated with Polivy have experienced serious to fatal side effects. A patient’s doctor may stop or adjust a patient’s treatment if any serious side effects occur. Patients must contact their healthcare team if there are any signs of these side effects.
- Nerve problems in arms and legs: This may happen as early as after the first dose and may worsen with every dose. If a patient already has nerve pain, Polivy may make it worse. The patient’s doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in sense of touch, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to walking patterns
- Infusion-related reactions: A patient may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of the infusion
- Infections: Patients should contact their healthcare team if they experience a fever of 100.4°F or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination. Also, a patient’s doctor may give medication before giving Polivy, which may prevent some infections, and monitor blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy. Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts
- Rare and serious brain infections: A patient’s doctor will monitor the patient closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Patients should contact their doctor if they experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes
- Tumor lysis syndrome: Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy
- Potential harm to liver: Some signs include tiredness, weight loss, pain in the abdomen, dark urine, and yellowing of the skin or the white part of the eyes. Patients may be at higher risk if they already have liver problems or are taking other medication
Side effects seen most often
The most common side effects during treatment were:
- Low blood cell counts (platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells)
- Nerve problems in arms and legs
- Tiredness or lack of energy
- Diarrhea
- Nausea
- Fever
- Decreased appetite
- Infections
Polivy may not be for everyone. A patient should talk to their doctor if they are:
- Pregnant or may be pregnant: Data have shown that Polivy may harm an unborn baby
- Planning to become pregnant: Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 5 months after their last Polivy treatment
- Breastfeeding: Women should not breastfeed while taking Polivy and for at least 2 months after the last dose
These may not be all the side effects. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Polivy treatment.
Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please visit http://www.Polivy.com for the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.
About Genentech in Hematology
For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases of the blood. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
