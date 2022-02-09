General Assembly Celebrates National Pizza Day with 1,000 Vancouver Families

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2022--
General Assembly Holdings Limited (the “ Company ” or “ GA Pizza ”) (TSXV: GA), an innovative, premium consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) brand dedicated to making delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, is celebrating National Pizza Day today by giving 1,000 vulnerable individuals, children and families across Greater Vancouver, the gift of better, easy and delicious frozen pizza.
GA Pizza has partnered with Mealshare to provide 2,000 frozen pizzas to CityReach Care Society, a registered charity that runs Food for Families, a free, nutritious foodbank for low-income households in the Greater Vancouver Area. (Photo: Business Wire)
GA Pizza has partnered with Mealshare to provide 2,000 frozen pizzas to CityReach Care Society, a registered charity that runs Food for Families, a free, nutritious foodbank for low-income households in the Greater Vancouver Area. Today, 1,000 households served by CityReach Care Society will receive GA Pizza’s par-baked, naturally leavened frozen pies in their weekly Food for Families hamper, paired with fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, proteins and grains.
"There are many vulnerable families and kids in Vancouver that are experiencing tough times. It's really important that we all keep giving where we can, as the need is greater than ever,” said Mackenzie Gentek, Community Leader for Mealshare. “We appreciate GA Pizza’s support and creativity when it comes to donations, and we can't thank them enough for keeping Mealshare and our partners in mind."
- What: A donation of 2,000 frozen GA Pizzas to clients of Vancouver’s CityReach Care Society’s Food for Families program
- That’s 1,500 pounds (the equivalent of 37 curling stones) and 508 metres (the equivalent of 25 hockey rinks) of premium, chef-designed, better-for-you pizza.
- Who: GA Pizza to 1,000 families supported by CityReach Care Society, facilitated by Mealshare
- When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
- Where: CityReach Care Society’s distribution points in Vancouver and Port Coquitlam
- Why: For the love of pizza!
GA Pizza started as a fast-casual restaurant in the heart of downtown Toronto. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, the company decided to bring its artisanal pizzas to home kitchens everywhere, developing an innovative method of freezing its naturally leavened pizzas without compromising taste or quality. GA Pizza has been stocking the freezers of loyal pizza lovers ever since, elevating the concept of “pizza night” for busy folks who demand high quality and taste. Knowing how much Vancouverites appreciate good food, GA Pizza expanded to B.C. via its ecommerce website in December, and to local grocery stores shortly after—Vancouver pizza lovers can get GA Pizza at Fresh St. Market, IGA, Choices, Stong's Market, Southridge Country Store, Ferraro Foods Trail, City Avenue Market, among others.
“Having lived in Vancouver, I understand the real need that exists in the community,” says Ali Khan Lalani, Founder and CEO of GA Pizza. “We take great pride in providing a premium frozen pizza experience for all, which is why it is a true pleasure to make dinners a bit more convenient, and a bit more delicious, for these deserving families. We’re excited to pay forward our deep love of pizza.”
About Mealshare
Mealshare is a restaurant-based program that allows guests to turn their dining out into helping out! Mealshare places their logo beside select menu items, and when a guest comes into a partner restaurant and orders the "Mealshare" branded menu item, they get their meal, and another is also donated to a youth in need on their behalf. Buy one, Give one! Mealshare partners with youth-focused charities in every community they are in to help find sustainable solutions for youth hunger. Mealshare has hundreds of partner restaurants across Canada, and they have been able to provide over 5.2 million meals to youth in need to date.
About CityReach Care Society
CityReach Care Society is a registered Canadian charity serving thousands of vulnerable individuals, children and families across Greater Vancouver. Specializing in meeting tangible needs through food security initiatives, CityReach provides a network of support through a variety of programs and community events. With Hope at its core, CityReach is seeing lives changed and helping people prosper.
About GA Pizza
GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Four years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line and a revolutionary direct-to-consumer eCommerce experience—not to mention a pizza box with more than one pizza in it. Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us in your freezer or visit gapizza.com for more information.
Visit invest.gapizza.com or gapizza.com for more information.
Cautionary Notice
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (together “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the following: there being no market for the securities of the Company; the Company’s limited operating history; global economic risk; COVID-19’s impact on the Company; the general economic environment; cybersecurity risks; financial projections may prove materially inaccurate or incorrect; the Company may experience difficulties to forecast sales; general competition in the industry from other companies; management of growth-related risks; reliance on management; risks relating to insurance; changes in food and supply costs could adversely affect profitability and ultimately our results of operations; our business could be adversely affected by increased labour costs or difficulties in finding suitable employees; changes in customer tastes and preferences, spending patterns and demographic trends could cause sales to decline; changes in nutrition and food regulation; failure to establish our master production facility; failure to expand production capacity; disruption at our facilities; government regulation of the food industry creating risks and challenges; risk associated with food safety and consumer health; changes in internet and social media search algorithms; risks associated with leasing commercial and retail space; third party reliance for shipping and payment processing; environmental laws; we may not persuade customers of the benefits of paying our prices for higher-quality food; our marketing and advertising strategies may not be successful, which could adversely impact our business; requirements for further financing; the Company may prioritize customer growth and engagement and the customer experience over short-term financial results. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
