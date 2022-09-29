General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation

General Inception is creating a new category of company formation. GI is not an accelerator, incubator, or investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. GI is co-founded by Paul Conley, Ph.D., Vikram Chaudhery, Ph.D., and Jim Buzzitta, M.D., and has raised over $60M from leading venture capital firms Genoa Ventures, Hughes Ventures, Northpond Ventures, OMX Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, and Vertical Venture Partners. GI has partnered with over 25 companies, several of which have already succeeded in attracting quality venture capital financing.