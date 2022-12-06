CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--
Generate Biomedicines today announced that Dimitris Agrafiotis, Ph.D., FRSC, has been appointed Chief Digital Officer. He will lead multidisciplinary teams across technology, data science, automation, and digital transformation to support the rapid growth of the machine learning-powered biotech.
Dr. Agrafiotis brings deep expertise at the intersection of digital technology, data science, and life sciences spanning the entire R&D continuum across venture-funded biotech, big pharma, and the services industry. He was Vice President at Pfizer Digital, where he was responsible for the digital strategy and portfolio for Pfizer’s Worldwide Research, Development and Medical organization. Prior to that, he served as Chief Information Officer of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research leading Novartis’ global digital and informatics organization for its research and early development division.
“We’re delighted and proud to welcome Dimitris to the Generate team to help us expand and scale our technology and generative biology platform as we enter this exciting new phase in the company’s evolution,” said Mike Nally, Chief Executive Officer of Generate Biomedicines. “Dimitris’ unique blend of digital, data, and life science experience and impressive record of innovation will help us revolutionize drug discovery and development and create life-saving treatments for some of the world’s most pressing medical needs.”
Dr. Agrafiotis pointed out, “I’m thrilled and honored to be part of this supremely talented team that combines generative AI with leading-edge automation and wet-lab science to reprogram human biology and transform the discovery and development of protein therapeutics at a speed and scale never seen before in our industry.”
Dr. Agrafiotis has co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, and he holds 18 U.S.-issued patents. In 2012 he was elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry for his contributions to chemical and pharmaceutical research, and in 2016 he was named one of Computerworld’s Premier 100 Technology Leaders for his technology leadership and innovative approaches to business challenges.
Dr. Agrafiotis received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Patras in 1985 and a doctorate degree in theoretical organic chemistry from Imperial College London in 1988. He held postdoctoral fellowships at the University of California, Berkeley and Harvard, where he worked with Nobel laureate EJ Corey.
About Generate Biomedicines
Generate Biomedicines is the first drug generation company, pioneering a machine learning-powered generative biology platform with the ability to generate new drugs on demand across a wide range of biologic modalities. The platform can drastically improve the speed at which targets and therapeutics are identified and validated, the specificity of target engagement by generated proteins, and the cost of identifying and developing clinical candidates. The company’s platform represents a potentially fundamental shift in what’s possible in the field of therapeutic development, addressing key challenges of drug discovery and drastically expanding the available search space for novel biomedicines. Generate Biomedicines was founded by Flagship Pioneering after two years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Generate Biomedicines by visiting https://generatebiomedicines.com/ or following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005296/en/
CONTACT: Media
Megan McLaughlin
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Generate Biomedicines
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/06/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005296/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.