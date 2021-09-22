DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--
Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Centric Telecom, Inc. to an industry acquirer.
Centric Telecom (CTI), located in McLean, Virginia, is the premier provider of telecommunications products, services, and solutions. Centric was founded in 2004 and has remained a telecommunications industry leader with a well-known emphasis on providing exceptional customer service and support.
The Company’s broad products and services enable it to meet any communications challenge. From new phone system installation and VoIP to unified messaging to SIP trunks, CTI’s customized solutions and unsurpassed customer service enables commercial enterprises and non-profits to increase their productivity and efficiency through streamlined communications.
Over the course of its 16-year operating history, CTI has developed an outstanding reputation in its marketplace, and is well known for the reliability and quality of its service. The acquisition enabled the acquirer to leverage the Centric’s customer relationships and to capture substantial economic and technology synergies.
Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Frank Folz, with the support of Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions, Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with CTI.
Folz stated, “It was a great privilege representing Centric owner Larry Dressel and working with the high-integrity acquiring team throughout the process.”
Folz added, “There is great satisfaction knowing that Larry and the quality of the Centric organization he has built will generate sustained value for the shareholders of the acquiring entity for years to come.”
About Generational Equity
Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.
With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.
The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.
