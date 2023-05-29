DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2023--
The "Generative AI Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative AI market is projected to grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2023 to USD 51.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6%.
Market is anticipated to grow due to innovation of cloud storage enabling easy access to data, evolution of AI and deep learning and rise in the era of content creation and creative applications.
By offering, managed services under services segment to register for fastest growing market rate during forecast period
Managed services mainly deal with client experience. Companies do not bargain on this variable and often try to take these services from the best players in the market. Sometimes, it becomes troublesome for companies to concentrate on their core business procedures and handle various functions related to them.
This can be overcome with the adoption of managed services. These services offer specialized skills that are required to maintain and update software. All the pre- and post-deployment questions and needs of clients are covered under the managed services segment. Organizations mostly outsource such services to offer on-time conveyance to clients.
By vertical, media and entertainment segment to register fastest growing CAGR during forecast period
Generative AI is enabling media & entertainment companies to create compelling and unique content faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. For instance, generative AI is being used to create virtual sets and characters for films and TV shows, which can save time and money on production costs.
In the music industry, generative AI is being used to create new and innovative sounds and styles. In gaming, it is being used to generate game worlds and characters in real-time, providing players with a more immersive experience. In advertising, generative AI is being used to create personalized and targeted content that resonates with specific audiences.
North America to witness fastest growing market size during the forecast period
North America is estimated to lead the generative AI market during the forecast period. The adoption of generative AI technology as a key marketing and customer engagement tool for verticals will further drive market revenue generation across the region.
The presence of a growing tech-savvy population, high internet penetration, and advances in AI have resulted in an enormous usage of generative AI solutions. Most of the customers in North America have been leveraging generative AI for application-based activities that include but are not limited to, text generation, code generation, image generation, and audio/video generation.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Popularity of Large-Language Models and Improving Performance of Deep Learning Models to Drive Market
- Synthetic Data Generation Segment to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
- Software and Media and Entertainment to be Largest Shareholders in North American Market in 2023
- North America to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Innovation of Cloud Storage Enabling Easy Access to Data
- Evolution of AI and Deep Learning
- Rise in Content Creation and Creative Applications
Restraints
- High Costs Associated with Training Data Preparation
- Issues Related to Bias and Inaccurately Generated Output
- Risks Associated with Data Breaches and Sensitive Information Leakage
Opportunities
- Increasing Deployment of Large Language Models
- Growing Interest of Enterprises in Commercializing Synthetic Images
- Robust Improvement in Generative ML Leading to Human Baseline Performance
Challenges
- Concerns Regarding Misuse of Generative AI for Illegal Activities
- Quality of Output Generated by Generative AI Models
- Computational Complexity and Technical Challenges of Generative AI
Ethics and Implications of Generative AI
- Bias and Fairness
- Privacy and Security
- Intellectual Property
- Accountability and Responsibility
- Societal and Economic Impact
Ecosystem Analysis
- Generative AI Technology Providers
- Generative AI Cloud Platform Providers
- Generative AI API and As-A-Service Providers
- Generative AI Hardware Providers
- Generative AI End-users
- Generative AI Regulators
Generative AI Tools and Framework
- Tensorflow
- Pytorch
- Keras
- Caffe
- Theano
- Mxnet
- Torch
- Hugging Face
Generative AI Techniques and Methods
- Text Generation and Language Modeling
- Recurrent Neural Networks for Text Generation
- Language Modeling with Transformers
- Seq2Seq Models for Translation
- Image and Video Generation
- Generative Adversarial Networks for Image Generation
- Style Transfer and Image-To-Image Translation
- Video Generation with Gans
- Music and Audio Generation
- Wavenet and Samplernn for Audio Generation
- Music Generation with Lstm Networks
- Reinforcement Learning
- Policy Gradient Methods
- Actor-Critic Methods
Generative AI Investment Landscape
- Investor Deals and Funding in Generative AI Soared in 2022
- Most Valued Generative AI Firms in 2022 (USD Billion)
- Distribution of Generative AI Funding, 2021-2022
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Spectrumlabs Deployed Galileo for Faster Development of Newer Language Models
- Case Study 2: Bestseller Reduced 50% Classroom Time with AI Videos
- Case Study 3: Galileo Helped Involve.AI Improve Customer Intelligence ML Model Accuracy by 10%
- Case Study 4: Vodafone Italy Raised Lead Conversions by 42% by Developing Creative Campaigns Through Generative AI
- Case Study 5: Wpp Trained 50,000 Employees with AI Videos
- Case Study 6: Swiss Re Banked on Lumen5 for Social Engagement
- Case Study 7: Teleperformance Trains Global Workforce
- Case Study 8: Yabble Used Gpt-3 to Deliver Fast, Nuanced Insights from Customer Feedback
- Case Study 9: Cisco Scaled Video Content Localization Using Lumen5
- Case Study 10: Gpt-3 Helped Waymark Consistently Produce Stronger and More Relevant Scripts Compared to Human-Generated Content
- Case Study 11: Siemens Digitalized Its Communications with Lumen5
Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act
- Information Security Technology - Personal Information Security Specification Gb/T 35273-2017
- Secure India National Digital Communications Policy, 2018
- General Data Protection Law
- Law No 13 of 2016 on Protecting Personal Data
- Nist Special Publication 800-144 - Guidelines on Security and Privacy in Public Cloud Computing
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Microsoft
- Aws
- Adobe
- IBM
- Openai
- Meta
- Insilico Medicine
- Simplified
- Genie AI
- Lightricks
- Lumen5
- Giphy
- Dialpad
- Persado
- Codacy
Startup/SME Profiles
- Paige.AI
- Riffusion
- Play.Ht
- Speechify
- Media.Io
- Midjourney
- Fireflies
- Brandmark.Io
- Morphis Technologies
- Synthesia
- Mostly AI
- Veesual
- Deep AI
- Galileo
- Excel Formula Bot
- Jetbrains
- Character.AI
Open-Source Companies
- Gfp-Gan
- Fontjoy
- Eleutherai
- Starryai
- Magic Studio
Competitive Landscape
Comparative Analysis of Trending Text-based Generative AI Products
- Chatgpt
- Bing
- Bard
- Youchat
- Character.AI
Trending Image-based Generative AI Products
- Dall-E
- Craiyon
- Midjourney
- Stable Diffusion
- Nightcafe
Trending Video-based Generative AI Products
- Synthesia
- Lumen5
- Elai
- Flexclip
- Veed.Io
Trending Code-based Generative AI Products
- Codex
- Pycharm
- Tabnine
- Codota
- Sourceai
Trending Audio-based Generative AI Products
- Speechify
- Play.Ht
- Murf
- Aiva
- Openai Jukebox
Other Trending Generative AI Products
- Vue.AI
- Syte
- Artomatix
- Clara.Io
- Matterport
