Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of BMS Locomotive Service Group Inc. (BMS).
With a shop, warehouse and office headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, BMS has offered locomotive inspection, maintenance, and refurbishment and repair services to freight railroads across Western Canada for more than 20 years. The operation has 10 employees.
“The addition of BMS enhances G&W Canada’s suite of services for customers throughout Canada and expands its footprint into a geography that has potential for tremendous industrial growth,” said Rocky Hartline, general manager of G&W Canada’s western operations. “The BMS team’s locomotive expertise, as well as their shared commitment to safety and service, make them an ideal fit for G&W.”
G&W’s Canadian operations include 10 railroads, railcar loading and switching services, as well as a railcar maintenance and repair facility in Ontario.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
About Genesee &Wyoming Inc.
G&W owns or leases 115 freight railroads with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers. The company’s North American operations include 110 short line and regional railroads that serve 43 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces over more than 13,000 track-miles. G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair. G&W is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, L.P. and GIC.
