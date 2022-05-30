DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Genital Herpes - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Genital Herpes- Pipeline Insight, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Genital Herpes pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Genital Herpes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Genital Herpes.
Genital Herpes Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Genital Herpes report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Genital Herpes Emerging Drugs
UB 621: United BioPharma
UB-621 is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets conserved gD protein of Herpes simplex virus (HSV) type I and type II. It neutralizes both HSV-1 and HSV-2, and it has long half-life up to 25 days. The drug is in phase II stage of development for the treatment of Genital Herpes.
Pritelivir: AiCuris
Pritelivir is an innovative, highly active and specific inhibitor of herpes simplex virus (HSV). Derived from a novel chemical class (thiazolylamides), pritelivir is active against both types of herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), causing labial and genital herpes, respectively, and retains activity against viruses which have become resistant to marketed drugs. Pritelivir has a mode of action that is distinct from other antiviral agents currently in use for treating HSV infections. While nucleoside analogs terminate ongoing DNA chain elongation through inhibition of viral DNA polymerase, pritelivir prevents de novo synthesis of virus DNA through inhibition of the helicase-primase complex. In addition, it does not require activation within an HSV infected cell by viral thymidine kinase and is therefore also protective to uninfected cells.
HDIT 101: Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutic
HDIT 101, a humanized monoclonal antibody is being developed by Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics GmbH for the treatment of human herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections. The drug is currently in phase II stage of development for the treatment of Genital Herpes.
Genital Herpes: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Genital Herpes drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Genital Herpes
There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Genital Herpes. The companies which have their Genital Herpes drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, United BioPharma.
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Genital Herpes drugs?
- How many Genital Herpes drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Genital Herpes?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Genital Herpes therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Genital Herpes and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- United BioPharma
- AiCuris
- Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics
- BlueWillow Biologics
- Rational Vaccines
Key Products
- Pritelivir
- UB-621
- HDIT 101
- RVx-201
- VC2 vaccine
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Genital Herpes: Overview
- Causes
- Mechanism of Action
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Disease Management
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Genital Herpes- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Pre-Registration)
- Comparative Analysis
Drug name : Company name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Last Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Drug name : Company name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
UB 621: United BioPharma
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Drug name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Genital Herpes Key Companies
Genital Herpes Key Products
Genital Herpes - Unmet Needs
Genital Herpes - Market Drivers and Barriers
Genital Herpes - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Genital Herpes Analyst Views
Genital Herpes Key Companies
Appendix
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1hid7
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005179/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/30/2022 06:28 AM/DISC: 05/30/2022 06:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005179/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.