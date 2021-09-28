HOPEWELL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
Gennao Bio, a privately held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in Chardan’s 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, being held virtually from October 4-5, 2021. The details are as follows:
Event: Chardan’s 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Panel: RNA: RNA-based Targeted Delivery Approaches
Location: Virtual
Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Members of the Gennao Bio management team will also host investor meetings during the conference. A webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the company’s website at www.gennao.com for 30 days following the event.
About Gennao Bio
Gennao Bio is a privately held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class targeted nucleic acid therapeutics utilizing a proprietary gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology. GMAB is an adaptive technology that uses a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver therapeutic levels of a wide variety of nucleic acid payloads to select cells. This non-viral delivery platform is differentiated from traditional gene delivery systems as it can deliver multiple types of nucleic acids, allows for repeat dosing and employs well-established manufacturing processes. Gennao Bio is developing this delivery system with an initial focus on addressing significant unmet needs in oncology and rare monogenic skeletal muscle diseases.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005104/en/
CONTACT: Investors
Joe Rayne
617-538-1716Media
Marcy Nanus
516-901-2584
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH GENETICS PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Gennao Bio
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/28/2021 07:30 AM/DISC: 09/28/2021 07:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005104/en