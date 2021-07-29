CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $5.02.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNCA

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

