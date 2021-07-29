CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $5.02.
—————
