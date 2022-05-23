SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
Genuv Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative drug discovery for degenerative central nervous system diseases and advanced immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced it will release new preclinical data at two major medical conferences in June.
“We are excited to share new preclinical data for our two drug candidates, SNR1611 and GNUV201,” said Heung-rok Park, Ph.D., chief technology officer of Genuv.
Details of the presentations are shown below.
Keystone Symposium: Neurodegeneration: The Biological Pathways Driving the Future of Therapeutic Development, June 5-9, Keystone, CO
Poster number: 1023
Title: Trametinib rescues neurodegeneration by TFEB-mediated activation of autophagic lysosomal function in Alzheimer’s Disease model mice
Session: Poster session 1 on June 6, 2022
Presenter: Jenny Choih, K.M.D., Ph.D.
Poster number: 2022
Title: Trametinib activates endogenous neurogenesis and recovers Alzheimer’s disease phenotype of 5XFAD
Session: Poster session 2 on June 7, 2022
Presenter: Jenny Choih, K.M.D., Ph.D.
Keystone Symposia abstracts are available at https://www.keystonesymposia.org/conferences/view-abstracts.
ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting, June 3-7, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL
Abstract number: e14509
Title: GNUV201, a novel human and mouse cross-reactive PD-1 monoclonal antibody for cancer immunotherapy
Session: Online publication
The abstract will be released by ASCO on May 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. EDT on ASCO.org/abstracts.
ABOUT GENUV
Genuv Inc. is a leader in discovering drugs for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and advanced antibody therapies. The ATRIVIEW ® drug screening platform uses cell phenotypic and biomarker analyses to discover substances for the development of neurodegenerative disease treatment. The company’s SHINE MOUSE ®, NuvoFc TM and NuvoMab TM platform generate antibodies with superior affinity, solubility, and stability. Based in Seoul, Korea, Genuv launched its first clinical trial in Korea in 2020. Genuv uses scientific imagination and unique platform technologies to overcome the challenges in debilitating diseases. Learn more at www.genuv.com.
About SNR1611
Discovered through our ATRIVIEW ® drug screening platform, SNR1611 is a drug candidate that has been repurposed for neurodegenerative disease from a previously FDA-approved anti-cancer drug. Genuv has already confirmed SNR1611’s effect on neuron regeneration and functional recovery through preclinical research in Alzheimer’s and ALS animal models. SNR1611’s development is guided by our belief that neurodegenerative disease can be treated with therapeutics that generate new neurons (“neurogenesis”), thereby inducing neural homeostasis. A Phase 1/2a trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis commenced in Korea in 2020, and the primary treatment arm is expected to conclude in late 2022.
About GNUV201
GNUV201 is a novel monoclonal anti-PD-1 antibody, developed through Genuv’s proprietary SHINE MOUSE ® platform, a diversity-enhanced antibody discovery system. It exhibits more selective binding characteristics in low-pH tumor microenvironments than in normal, neutral-pH physiological environments. Among many competitive anti-PD-1 mAbs on the market, GNUV201 is unique in its cross-reactivity to human and mice PD-1 and by its superior binding affinity with slower Koff compared to Keytruda ® and Opdivo ®. With its excellent efficacy in vitro, it is a promising candidate for a new drug by itself or for combination therapy with existing anti-cancer treatments for multiple types of solid tumors.
