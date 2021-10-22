DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
The "Geophysical/Climate Application - Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) 2021 Market Report: Market Size and Growth; 4-Year Forecast; Market Size, Growth and Position for Each of the Top 5 Vendors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The CAE Observatory was built in conjunction with industry specialists to help plan and develop the dataset, as well as contribute research and validation. The data is based upon multiple sources and viewpoints of the market, the most important being primary research of vendors. The model feeds additional information and industry knowledge from other stakeholders and Market Observatories.
Data in this Computer Aided Engineering Market report is provided in Software Revenue and Total Revenue terms. Software Revenue includes CAE-related software licences, maintenance, and subscription revenues. Total Revenue includes CAE-related provider services in addition to CAE-related software revenue.
Data is provided in U.S. Dollars (USD) and relate to Provider Revenues. Reseller margin and sales tax are excluded. All data is for the Worldwide market in 2021, unless otherwise stated. The data used in this snapshot is from the 2021 CAE Observatory. Forecasts and other data in this workbook are based on economic data from various sources published during early 2021
The CAE software industry is constantly evolving. Due to mergers, acquisitions and ongoing research, the list of included providers and products will change over time. This is a continual process.
Scope covering the CAE Market
- 2D and 3D physics based, simulation/analysis software, and related services using discretisation methods (e.g., Finite Element, Finite Volume, Finite Difference, Discrete Element, Meshless Methods).
- Model Based Systems Engineering. From an overall system perspective, numerical models of components and systems behaviour (e.g. Modelica, AmeSim) are excluded. This might include 0d & 1D controls; physics simulation/analysis software and related services.
Key Topics Covered:
CAE Market Observatory
- Sources
- Definition of the Geophysical/Climate Application
- Market Size
- Size & Growth of the Geophysical/Climate Application
- Position of "Geophysical/Climate" Application within CAE Market
For each of the Top 5 vendors:
- Size & Growth
- Position for Provider within Geophysical/Climate Application
- Position of "Geophysical/Climate" within Provider
- Other Providers
Companies Mentioned
- Schlumberger
- Bentley Systems
- Autodesk
- MIDAS Information Technology
- Computer Modeling Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9d7kt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005227/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/22/2021 07:34 AM/DISC: 10/22/2021 07:34 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005227/en