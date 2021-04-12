MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd's brother sheds tears on the stand as he is shown a picture of a young Floyd and his mother.
AP
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2021 @ 3:27 pm
Methuen - Irving David Corn, 90, of Methuen, formerly of Lawrence, died at the Nevins Nursing Center on Sunday morning. Born in Willimantic, Conn., he was graduate of Wilby High School in Waterbury, Conn. Irving was a resident of Lawrence most of his adult life. He was formerly employed at B…