North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.