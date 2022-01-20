FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24, 2021 in Atlanta. The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for a special grand jury to aid the investigation. Willis, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury.