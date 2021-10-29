ATLANTA — Georgia House Democrats on Friday completed the set of maps the state’s minority party is proposing that would narrow the margins between it and the GOP in the General Assembly and Congress.
Democrats last week released a proposed congressional map, and earlier this week Senate Democrats released their desired map for that chamber.
Since the Legislature is controlled by Republicans, it’s highly unlikely the Democrats’ proposals will have any influence on the process when lawmakers begin a special session Wednesday.
The proposed map from the House Democratic Caucus could create 82 Democratic-leaning districts and 98 Republican-leaning districts.
Currently, there are 103 Republicans and 76 Democrats in the Georgia House. One seat, based in Savannah, is vacant after the death of Democratic state Rep. Mickey Stevens earlier this year. A special election is set for Tuesday to fill it.
Democrats say their proposed district lines more accurately reflect the diversity of Georgia’s residents and the near 50/50 split of voters in recent statewide elections.
The proposal would make House Districts 35 based in Acworth and 117 based in Athens more competitive. The proposed map would move House District 119 from Oconee County to the more Democratic Clayton County, House District 138 from west Georgia to Gwinnett County, and House District 149 from South Georgia to Buckhead.
Every 10 years, the Legislature is tasked with redrawing state House, Senate and congressional districts to align with population shifts determined by the U.S. census. Each Senate district should have about 60,000 residents, and many seats will have to be adjusted because the state’s population continues to shift from rural areas to cities.
State Democrats have now released their proposals for redrawn House, Senate and congressional districts, with all three chipping away at the Republican majority.
Senate Republicans last month released their proposed congressional maps, which would create an additional Republican-leaning district. Republicans have yet to make public any proposed House or Senate maps.
