On Thursday, June 22, leaders in the addiction recovery community will relaunch the Georgia Recovers campaign. Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities (DBHDD) Commissioner Kevin Tanner, Georgia Council for Recovery Executive Director Laurisa Guerrero, Georgia Recovers Ambassador Jasmine Turner, Shatterproof Chief of Public Policy Officer Kevin Roy, and Shatterproof Director of Community Engagement Jody McIntosh will be present to announce the campaign to Georgia residents. The digital public health campaign is built on the pivotal work championed by the Georgia Council for Recovery and rooted in community connections. Georgia Recovers is a partnership with the national nonprofit Shatterproof, and it is funded by DBHDD with support from the Georgia Council for Recovery.
The necessity for this campaign is more urgent than ever. In a baseline survey administered by Ipsos and evaluated by Indiana University that measured existing knowledge, attitudes and behaviors toward people with opioid use disorders (OUDs) in Georgia, half of survey respondents (51.1%) reported knowing someone with an OUD.
Georgia Recovers utilizes an evidence-based messaging approach proven to help change attitudes associated with substance use disorders (SUDs) drawing upon the power of storytelling to humanize impacted individuals and the lives of people in recovery. Through these stories, the campaign strives to inspire hope, connection and community and, ultimately, remove barriers to care. Georgia Recovers aligns with ongoing statewide initiatives to reduce overdoses, support recovery efforts, and educate the public.
For more information, visit https://garecoverstogether.org
DATE:
Thursday, June 22, 2023
TIME:
1 – 1:30 p.m. — Networking
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. — Press conference launch
LOCATION:
Georgia State Capitol
206 Washington St., S.W
Atlanta, GA 30334
— This event will be hybrid —
For in-person RSVPs or to request access to watch the livestream, please email press@shatterproof.org
