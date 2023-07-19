FILE - Coins of the Celtic Treasure are on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, Germany, May 31, 2006. German authorities say they have arrested four suspects over the theft from a museum in Bavaria last year of hundreds of ancient gold coins. Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching in the early hours of Nov. 22 and took 483 Celtic coins that were discovered during an archeological dig nearby in 1999.