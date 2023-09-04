This handout photo provided by the German government press office, Bundespresseamt, shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a black eye-pad at the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend. The chancellor wrote Monday in the caption of the photo that he was “excited to see the memes.”