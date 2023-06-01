Pitches of a soccer club is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match with a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.