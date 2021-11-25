FILE - A hotel has switched on the lights in some rooms to form a heart near the buildings of the banking district in in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 10, 2020, as the German government discusses further restrictions to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. Germany is set to mark 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week, passing a somber milestone that several of its neighbors crossed months ago but which some in Western Europe's most populous nation had hoped to avoid.