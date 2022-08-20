FILE -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures as he stands behind a glass panel of a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. On the second anniversary of the poison attack on Alexei Navalny, Germany and the United States have recalled the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is imprisoned in Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the Russian opposition politician’s courage in a video message Saturday.