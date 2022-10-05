LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
Consumers across the United States can now ask for “That JLo Glow” from their estheticians. The BeautyHealth Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today has officially rolled out its Hydrafacial x JLo Beauty Booster to providers nationwide as a customized treatment addition for any Hydrafacial.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006156/en/
Jennifer Lopez, Founder, JLo Beauty (Photo: Business Wire)
As the first celebrity partnership for Hydrafacial, presales of the highly anticipated booster sold out the first day.
Inspired by JLo Beauty’s “That JLo Glow” retail serum, the new professional booster will deliver Jennifer’s iconic glow to consumers in a new and exciting way, through Hydrafacial’s patented magic wand hand piece and vortex fusion technology.
“I'm so excited to partner with Hydrafacial to create the new JLo Beauty Booster,” said founder of JLo Beauty Jennifer Lopez. “Hydrafacial is one of my favorite treatments that helps me maintain my glow, so it makes sense that we would come together. Inspired by our hero product, our best-selling JLo Glow Serum, this new JLo Beauty Booster uses a unique combination of potent ingredients to tighten, brighten and hydrate the skin. With Hydrafacial, we now just leveled up your glow!”
The Hydrafacial x JLo Beauty Booster boasts a quadruple-active formula that includes Olive Leaf Extract, Niacinamide, a Fermented Adaptogen Blend and a Proprietary Hydracomplex.
“We're excited to offer consumers Jennifer’s signature glow through a professional treatment with Hydrafacial inspired by our JLo Beauty hero serum THAT JLO GLOW," said JLo Beauty co-founder and CEO Lisa Sequino. “Hydrafacial is a trusted leader in the space and a favorite of Jennifer’s. Both of our brands are known for delivering a limitless glow and celebrating inner confidence, making this partnership a natural fit.”
The unprecedented partnership between Hydrafacial and JLo Beauty uniquely extends the celebrity skincare brand beyond its traditional DTC and retail distribution now to the professional beauty and aesthetics space.
“As a category creator at the intersection of beauty and aesthetics, Hydrafacial is thrilled to be among the first to bring celebrity beauty to the professional skincare space,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “By co-creating the Hydrafacial x JLo Beauty Booster, we are putting a retail brand consumers know in the hands of the skincare professionals they trust most. We are thrilled our estheticians and consumers can finally experience the Hydrafacial x JLo Beauty Booster.”
The Hydrafacial x JLo Beauty Booster was co-created and brought to market with speed in less than six months. It is Hydrafacial’s latest offering, joining a lineup of around 20 boosters, the majority, co-created in partnership with fellow skin experts.
About The BeautyHealth Company
The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial™, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.
About JLo Beauty
Jennifer Lopez launched JLO Beauty in January 2021 to bring her iconic “JLO Glow” to her community. The company expanded to include Lifestyle in 2022. Rooted in “seriously sexy science,” JLo Beauty & Lifestyle continues to strive to make self-care more simple with potent, high performance, bio-active products and services that deliver transformative results for an inner and outer glow – at any age.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006156/en/
CONTACT: Hydrafacial: Marina Maher Communications |Hydrafacial@hellommc.com
JLo Beauty: Alexis Alvich |alexis.alvich@jlobeauty.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY COSMETICS RETAIL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY
SOURCE: The Beauty Health Company
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/05/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 10/05/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006156/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.