Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces its 2022 Guide to Must-Have Brand Videos, helping companies engage audiences and create brand affinity at each stage of the buyer’s journey. The guide can help companies identify the strengths, weaknesses and blind spots in their holistic video-marketing strategies. View the top eight videos every brand needs here.
“Every business needs video to communicate its brand messages,” said Tim Bradley, Executive Producer and Vice President at Matter. “Recent years have solidified video as a top marketing investment – boosting traffic, conversions and revenue at increasing rates – and our guide explains why these videos are all must-haves for brands looking to effectively guide their audiences through the awareness, consideration and decision stages of the buyer’s journey.”
The guide groups each video within a stage of the buyer’s journey, outlining the following eight videos every brand needs:
- Brand Anthem
- Mini-Docs
- Milestones + Events
- Product/Service Explainers
- Customer Success Stories
- About Us/Recruiting
- Thought Leadership
- Original Series + Podcasts
“I would recommend Matter’s video services to any organization looking to convey compelling messages via video,” said Sara Webber Laczo, Principal and Corporate Communications Leader at RSM US LLP. “Collaborating on more than 200 videos over the past 10 years – from CEO messages and customer testimonials to animated explainers and event recaps – Matter deeply understands our business, so they can quickly deliver high-quality assets that help us inform, engage and inspire the stakeholder groups we want to reach.”
With 200+ professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Recently named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies for 2021, Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.
About Matter Communications
Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices across North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology, professional services and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.
