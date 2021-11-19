NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
GetSwift Limited(NEO: GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, today announced the results of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held by way of a fully electronic meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time).
GetSwift shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2021 and approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated October 18, 2021 (the “Circular”), namely:
- Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.
- To reappoint RSM Alberta LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") to fix their remuneration and terms of engagement.
A total of 22,113,901 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:
Nominee
Percentages of Votes For
Percentages of Votes Against
Percentages of Votes Withheld
Bane Hunter
81.07%
0.00%
18.93%
Joel Macdonald
81.09%
0.00%
18.91%
Carl Mogridge
88.36%
0.00%
11.64%
Marc Naidoo
88.36%
0.00%
11.64%
Stanley Pierre-Louis
72.17%
0.00%
27.83%
About GetSwift Limited
Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics
GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.
GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”.
For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.
