A man is in custody after authorities say he beat a woman to death before abandoning their daughter at a gas station in a remote area of San Bernardino County last week.

Deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. Friday to a Shell gas station on Cima Road — east of Barstow in the Mojave Desert near the Nevada border — after a 12-year-old girl walked into the station and asked for help, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The girl told authorities that her father, 37-year-old Upland resident Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, had beaten her mother and left her on the side of the road, deputies said Tuesday.

Investigators determined that Jaimes-Rosas dropped the girl off at the gas station before fleeing.

Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, deputies found the man's vehicle abandoned on a dirt road.

A Sheriff's Department dog found "Jaimes-Rosas with self-inflicted injuries," deputies said. What kind of injuries they were or what specifically caused them wasn't disclosed.

He was taken to a hospital and later released, deputies said.

Investigators found 31-year-old Sonia Flores, the girl's mother, dead at 11:43 a.m., deputies said. Authorities did not say where the mother's body was found.

Jaimes-Rosas was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said. He is being held at High Desert Detention Center without bail.

Further information about the case wasn't disclosed.

©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency.

