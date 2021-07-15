SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A 5-year-old who survived a vehicle crashing into her home as she was playing in the front room has left a hospital, but she can't return to the house that's deemed structurally unsound.
The driver, who lives less than a mile from the scene of the crash, faces aggravated drunken driving charges, police said.
Homeowner Joe Tutrone said he heard a bang on Saturday, and his son told him, “The house blew up and Giuliana's dead.”
Tutrone told WMUR-TV that he thought she was dead, too, when he saw the injuries to her face. “I thought she was gone. There’s no way she’s going to live through this. She had giant open wounds on her forehead and her cheek. It was unbelievable. It was from a horror movie," he said.
Giuliana was released from a hospital Tuesday evening. The family has been living temporarily in a hotel.
The family’s home is boarded up and police said it remains unsafe. The driver, a doctor, didn't immediately respond to an email or a message left at his office. A court date for him has not been set.