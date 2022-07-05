INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--
Givelify, an award-winning online and mobile giving app platform, announced the release of its 2022 Giving in Faith report, which explores trends in the faith-based community. This year’s groundbreaking report delivers direct insight into the impact the continuing COVID-19 pandemic had on church attendance, digital adoption, community outreach and giving.
Givelify partnered with the Lake Institute on Faith & Giving, part of Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, for the 2022 report. A national survey asked faith leaders about attendance and membership at their places of worship, how they receive gifts from their congregants, how they deliver worship services, the community outreach they offer, and their congregations’ finances in 2021. Faith givers were asked how their giving, attendance, and affiliation with their places of worship were impacted in 2021 and are expected to change in the future. The report reflects the responses received from 524 faith leaders and 852 faith givers.
“These unprecedented times have transformed how we worship, gather, and give,” says Wale Mafolasire, founder and CEO of Givelify. “The Giving in Faith report unveils a powerful key theme as it relates to the pivotal role that faith leaders play. They navigated through the uncertainty of a pandemic, the start of inflation, world events, and so much more while supporting the spiritual growth of their members. The insights we’ve uncovered point to a promising future for faith communities.”
Key findings of the 2022 Giving in Faith report include:
- Faith leaders spearheaded technology adoption in the wake of the changing definition of what is a traditional congregation.
- This helped to grow or maintain membership, drive engagement, as well as continue to inspire communities to deliver on the sacred tenet of giving.
- Community outreach and support did not falter due to the ongoing pandemic; instead, it grew.
- More than two-thirds of givers (70%) offered monetary or non-monetary assistance to their neighbors and community during the pandemic in addition to their regular giving.
- 90% of congregations offered community outreach or services, and 73% of faith leaders reported that their outreach increased or stayed the same during the pandemic, even as congregational finances decreased, and expenses increased.
- Digital is here to stay, and savvy leaders will cultivate digital communities.
- Almost all congregations (97%) intend to continue offering virtual worship services and digital giving. Additionally, 19% of congregants report an intention to attend virtual services from other churches, and 21% will give to multiple places of worship.
- Despite challenging times, giving prevailed, and givers want to be even more generous.
- While 63% of respondents reported changes in their household expenses or income, a majority maintained or even increased their giving, including a staggering 53% who gave more in 2021 than in the past. Plus, all faith givers surveyed want to donate the same amount or more in the future.
Dr. Tiffani Ng, Philanthropic Research Scientist with Givelify’s Philanthropic Research & Insights team and Giving in Faith researcher, added, “As we assessed the data, it was impressive to see upward trends – growth in attendance, growth in giving, and growth in community outreach. This report goes beyond the impact of the pandemic on congregations; it truly sheds light on relationships and behavioral change.”
This is the second report in Givelify’s annual Giving in Faith series. More information and the full report are available at www.givelify.com/giving-in-faith. To learn more about Givelify, visit www.givelify.com.
About Givelify
Givelify is the most loved and trusted online and mobile giving platform. Along with its powerful donation management system, it’s the fastest growing technology for advancing generosity in the world. We instantly connect people to their heart’s impulse to do good with award-winning products and experiences. A global community of more than one million generous people support their favorite churches, places of worship, nonprofits and causes with nearly $3 billion in donations across more than 55,000 organizations. Givelify leads all giving apps on the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 90,000 verified authentic reviews with an average 4.9 out of 5-star rating. Learn more at Givelify.com.
