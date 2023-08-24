DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2023--
The "Glioma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers insights into glioma's epidemiology, current treatments, emerging therapies, market dynamics, and challenges related to treatment access and reimbursement.
Gliomas constitute the majority of malignant brain tumors, accounting for 78% as per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS). These tumors are challenging to manage, with the current standard treatments often leading to relapse in 95% of patients. The glioma market was valued at around USD 1,000 million in 2022, with expectations of growth due to increasing disease incidence and positive outcomes from developmental-stage products.
Epidemiology: Glioma's epidemiology is discussed for the 7MM (United States, EU4 countries, UK, and Japan) from 2019 to 2032. The United States contributed the highest incident cases, with Grade IV glioma being the most prevalent. The age group 60-74 years had the highest cases in 2022. Germany accounted for the most glioma cases in the EU4, while Spain had the least.
Current Treatments: AVASTIN (bevacizumab) by Genentech and TEMODAR (temozolomide) by Merck are key therapies for glioma. AVASTIN is an angiogenesis inhibitor that blocks VEGF, and TEMODAR, an alkylating agent, is often used in GBM treatment. The report emphasizes the introduction of biosimilars like MVASI, ZIRABEV, and ALYMSYS following AVASTIN's patent expiration.
Emerging Drugs: Several promising drugs are in development for glioma. Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) from VBL Therapeutics is a targeted gene-therapy agent. SurVaxM by MimiVax is an immunotherapeutic vaccine that targets survivin. Vorasidenib (AG-881) by Servier is a dual inhibitor of mIDH1/2, with potential for low-grade glioma. Tovorafenib (DAY101) by Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a selective kinase inhibitor under evaluation. These drugs present diverse mechanisms of action, including gene therapy and immunotherapy.
Drug Classes: The glioma treatment landscape features classes like VEGF inhibitors, alkylating agents, multikinase inhibitors, and IDH1 inhibitors. AVASTIN is an anti-angiogenic therapy blocking VEGF. TEMODAR, an alkylating agent, causes DNA cross-linkages. The emerging landscape includes cancer vaccines, protein kinase C beta inhibitors, and dendritic cell immunotherapy.
Market Outlook: Gliomas are classified into four grades based on malignancy. Surgical resection, chemotherapy, radiation, and other therapies are combined for treatment. The glioma market size in the US was around USD 650 million in 2022, projected to grow. Focus on high-grade glioma is evident due to patients' longer survival in low-grade glioma. Promising therapies in the pipeline include gene therapy and immunotherapy.
Market Access and Reimbursement: Reimbursement for rare disease therapies faces challenges due to high costs and lack of policies. The US FDA has approved rare disease therapies, but access can be limited. Glioma treatment bears high economic burden for patients. Insurance coverage, government programs, and cost-effectiveness scenarios are discussed.
