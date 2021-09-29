NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021--
Gloat, the leading Talent Marketplace provider, today announced The Anything Workforce Ecosystem, an industry-first coalition of technology and services firms collaborating to help organizations leverage talent marketplace dynamics for different aspects of workforce management.
At a time when enterprises need to be increasingly agile and lean into new operating models for work and workforce management, organizations are looking beyond their core human capital management (HCM) suites to work with category leaders that offer innovative solutions to address the emergent needs of today’s workforce.
The Anything Workforce Ecosystem brings the most powerful capabilities together from across the HR technology and consulting ecosystem - from recruiting to learning, to performance management, to rewards and recognition, to people analytics and human capital consulting - so that enterprises using Gloat’s talent marketplace platform for agile work and workforce management can easily leverage other best of breed workforce solutions and leading human capital consulting services to achieve their business transformations.
The announcement comes with the introduction of over a dozen ecosystem members, including Visier, Workhuman, Beamery, Udemy Business, SmartRecruiters, Culture Amp, Go1, Goodera, CoachHub, Lever, and Deloitte.
Greg Brown, President of Udemy Business, commented, “At Udemy, we believe that learning should be a cohesive part of the workday and woven into the flow of work. As a member of Gloat’s Anything Workforce Ecosystem, we are working with Gloat to establish a clear path for employees to upskill and dedicate time to their own development.”
Ian Cook, VP of People Analytics at Visier, commented, “We are excited to join Gloat’s Ecosystem as talent marketplaces are quickly emerging as one of the most prolific producers of people data in the enterprise HRIT stack. The combination of a powerful talent marketplace platform like Gloat and a leading people analytics platform like Visier is already helping enterprises achieve real business agility and better people outcomes.”
On the future development of Gloat’s Anything Workforce Ecosystem, Brian Hershey, Gloat’s Head of Enterprise Strategy, commented, “The Anything Workforce Ecosystem is an open and continuously expanding community and we look forward to innovating and collaborating with our members to bring the Anything Workforce to life in new and exciting ways in even more of the world’s leading enterprises.”
About Gloat
Founded in 2015, Gloat is redefining the future of work with its mission to democratize career development, unlock skills, and help enterprises build a future-proof workforce. The company was founded by Ben Reuveni, Amichai Schreiber, and Danny Shteinberg, and is based in New York. The company has offices across the globe with a large R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. www.gloat.com
