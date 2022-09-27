NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility, is proud to announce its Workforce Intelligence suite was named a 2022 Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive. The award was presented at the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.
In its summary of why Gloat received the award, HR Executive writes: “Today’s HR and talent acquisition leaders have shifted to building skills-based organizations, and that’s where Gloat’s Workforce Intelligence shines. The solution analyzes data across multiple HR systems, the talent marketplace and external market data to gather and present that information in a single unified dataset. This helps business leaders understand rising and declining skills over time; skills clustering, categorization and adjacencies; skills demand, supply and gaps; and benchmarks within the market.”
Current trends in the labor market — from the Great Resignation to quiet quitting — are spotlighting organizations' need to transform their workforce strategies. Organizations need intelligence to adapt to market disruptions and meet their employees’ expectations. Gloat's Workforce Intelligence captures anonymized user-generated data on its platform from millions of employees across 120 countries in 20 industries. It provides the insights businesses need to evolve their workforce and understand their people’s skills.
“Organizations recognize that ensuring they have the right skills in the right places is essential for growth,” said Danny Shteinberg, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Gloat. “Gloat’s Workforce Intelligence activates an immense base of self-evolving data, helping companies understand the dynamic relationships between jobs, skills and work. With this insight, businesses can deliver against priorities by redeploying talent at will and tapping into the unrealized capabilities of their workforce.”
Workforce Intelligence is one pillar of Gloat's Workforce Agility Platform, which also leverages its AI-powered Talent Marketplace. While each product set can be used independently, together they support a dynamic and continuous operating model to deliver the best possible results. Organizations can empower their talent with opportunities, move quickly with the marketplace and gain real-time insight into what's happening in their business.
About Gloat
Gloat is an industry-leading Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to move like a startup and deliver like an enterprise. Bringing together the world's first AI-powered Talent Marketplace with rich, dynamic Workforce Intelligence, the Gloat platform empowers businesses to develop and deploy their talent, while continuously understanding and adapting their workforce to changing needs. With Gloat, businesses are ready to navigate change at speed, retain critical skill sets, and design a future-proof workforce.
Gloat is trusted by some of the world's leading global enterprises, including Unilever, Schneider Electric, Standard Chartered Bank, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Novartis, HSBC, Seagate, and many more.
To learn more about Gloat, visit www.gloat.com.
