The "Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) (PGS/PGD) Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Offering, Procedure Type, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)Market is estimated to be USD 634.17 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1119.62 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.04%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.
Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Coopersurgical, Genea, Illumina, etc.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.
The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Incidences of Genetic Diseases
- Demand for Healthy and Successful Embryo Implantation
- Growing Rate of Infertility
Restraints
- Ethical and Legal Constraints
Opportunities
- Technological Advancement in the Field of Genetic Analysis
- Growing Awareness on Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Challenges
- Invasive Embryo Biopsy During PGD
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Coopersurgical
- Genea
- Illumina
- Invicta Genetics
- Natera
- Oxford Gene Technology
- PerkinElmer
- Progenesis IVF
- Quest Diagnostics
- Reprogenetics
- Takara Bio USA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Yikon Genomics
