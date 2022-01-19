DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
The "Global Flexible Battery Market (2021-2026) by Materials, Type, Components, Rechargeability, Capacity, Voltage, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Flexible Battery Market is estimated to be USD 580.24 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,697.62 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.95%.
The increasing demand for smart wearable devices, medical devices, and consumer electronics is driving the Global Flexible Battery Market.
The mass adoption of thin and flexible batteries in flexible electronic devices and the miniaturization trend of electronic devices also boost the global flexible battery market.
In addition to that, there is an increasing demand for mobile healthcare devices and wireless healthcare monitoring devices across the globe. These devices need durable energy sources, thereby creating a significant market potential for thin and flexible batteries.
However, the market is hampered due to the high investment required for manufacturing and the lack of proper standardization for developing flexible batteries. The adoption of connected devices and IoT is increasing rapidly, which would create huge opportunities for the flexible battery market.
Market Influencers
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Flexible Batteries for Wearable Devices, Medical Devices, and Consumer Electronics
- The Ongoing Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
- Rising Use of Thin and Flexible Batteries
- Huge Demand for Flexible Batteries in IoT Applications
Restraints
- High Investment in Manufacturing
- Limitations of Flexible Lithium-Ion Battery
Opportunities
- Development of Flexible Battery for Wearable Electronics Equipment and Flexible Mobile Phone
- Development of Thin and Flexible Batteries in IoT
Challenges
- Lack of Proper Standardization for Development of Flexible Battery
Market Segmentation
- By Materials, the market is classified into Lithium-Ion, Lithium Polymer, and Zinc.
- By Type, the market is classified into Thin-Film batteries and Printed batteries.
- By Components, the market is classified into Electrodes, Substrates, and Others.
- By Rechargeability, the market is classified into Primary Batteries and Secondary Batteries.
- By Capacity, the market is classified into Below 10 mAh, Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh, and Above 100 mAh.
- By Voltage, the market is classified into Below 1. 5 V, Between 1. 5 V and 3 V, Above 3V.
- By Application, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Medical Devices, Wireless Sensors, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Company Profiles
- Apple
- Blue Spark
- BrightVolt
- Ctechi
- Cymbet
- Energy Diagnostics
- Excellatron
- Front Edge Technology
- Fullriver Battery New Technology
- ilika
- Imprint Energy
- Jenax
- Jiangsu Enfucell Flexible Electronics
- Koch Industries (Molex)
- LG Chem
- LiPol Battery
- Panasonic
- Prelonic Technologies
- Printed Energy
- proLogium
- Samsung SDI
- Shenzhen Grepow
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Swatch Group Renata
- Ultralife
- Zinergy Uk Limited
