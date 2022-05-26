DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
The "Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anesthesia disposables market is expected to grow from $0.92 billion in 2021 to $1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to grow to $1.3 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
Major players in the anesthesia disposables market are Ambu A/S, Medline Industries Inc, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc, Vyaire Medical Inc, Armstrong Medical Ltd, Hamilton Medical AG, Intersurgical Ltd, Medtronic Plc, and Mercury Medical.
The anesthesia disposables market consists of sales of anesthesia disposables and related services. The anesthesia disposables are easy to use and portable devices. To a large extent, they have replaced the reusable ones and are largely used to the whole body or a targeted part of the body during tests and surgical operations so that the patient does not experience the pain and other sensations.
The increase in the aging population leads to increased surgeries driving the anesthesia disposable market. Increasing life expectancies paired with age-related comorbidities have resulted in the growth of the elderly population who undergo surgeries.
The prevalence of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, thyroid disease, and emphysema is steadily increasing, which is proportionally increasing the number of surgeries coupled with the growing prevalence of diseases. These diseases are found mainly in elderly people, which is increasing the consumption of anesthesia disposables as they are widely used in surgical procedures and are driving the market in the forecast period.
Lack of trained anesthesiologists is restraining the market. Anesthetist plays a very vital role in patient's care during and posts any surgery or operation. They acquire the ability to offer a premium level of care to their patients. As with the increase in the number of patients especially for surgery and operations across the globe, the demand for skilled and trained anesthetists also increases.
To meet rising patient demand for anesthesia services, countries are facing a critical shortage of skilled and trained anesthetists. For example, the Centre for Workforce Intelligence, a unit of UK NHS staffing agency Health Education England stated that according to their study, the demand for anesthetic services would grow by 25% by 2033, and would require the number of anesthetists to grow by 300 a year.
As reported in a study conducted by the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), a shortfall of 33,800 to 72,700 physicians across the specialties is expected by 2030. Thus there is a significant gap in the requirement of trained anesthesiologists across the country which is likely to hinder the growth of the anesthesia disposables market.
The demand for cuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) in pediatrics is growing as compared to uncuffed ETTs. During pediatric anesthesia, general endotracheal intubation is commonly performed for airway management and positive pressure ventilation. Traditionally, uncuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) are recommended for children up to eight years old. But the major disadvantages of the uncuffed ETTs such as an increase in air leakage around the tube, make it difficult to ensure that the child is breathing adequate amounts of oxygen.
In addition, the measurement of tidal volume is also compromised. Uncuffed ETTs also allow waste anesthetic gases to escape, contributing significantly to operating room contamination and rendering the anesthetic procedure more expensive. Therefore, the trend is towards increasing the usage of cuffed ETTs for pediatric procedures.
According to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, facilities should select disposables registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and follow manufacturer recommendations regarding use, exposure time, and disposal. Also, they should discard disposable single-use devices in a biohazardous bag/container (e.g., breathing circuits, airway devices, orogastric tubes) immediately after use.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Anesthesia Disposables Market Characteristics
3. Anesthesia Disposables Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Anesthesia Disposables
5. Anesthesia Disposables Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Anesthesia Disposables Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Anesthesia Disposables Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Anesthesia Disposables Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Anesthesia Breathing Circuits
- Endotracheal Tubes
- Anesthesia Gas Masks
- Laryngeal Mask Airway
6.2. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Other End users
6.3. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Segmentation By Patient Group, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Neonatal
- Adult
- Pediatric
7. Anesthesia Disposables Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Ambu A/S
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex Inc.
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
- Armstrong Medical Ltd.
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Intersurgical Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc.
- Mercury Medical
- Fishers and Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lxez2
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005361/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/26/2022 04:58 AM/DISC: 05/26/2022 04:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005361/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.