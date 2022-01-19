DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
The "Global Micro Battery Market (2021-2026) by Components, Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Micro Battery Market is estimated to be USD 376 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1075.88 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%.
Increasing usage of wearable instruments, the rising demand for miniature batteries in medical devices, and the rising demand for micro batteries in IoT systems have prompted the Global Micro Battery Market.
Furthermore, advantages of micro-batteries such as flexibility, longer sensor shelf life due to continuous power, lightweight, and safer power sources due to the use of non-flammable solid electrolyte materials rather than liquid electrolyte materials are anticipated to increase the market growth.
However, some factors such as high investments and lack of manufacturing standardization and policies are expected to hinder the market growth.
The rising adoption of miniature devices in medical and other end-use applications is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
Market Segmentation
- By Components, the market is segmented into Electrodes, Electrolytes, Substrates, Current Collectors, and Others.
- By Type, the market is classified into Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery, Solid State Chip Battery, and Button Battery.
- By Rechargeability, the market is bifurcated as Primary Battery and Secondary Battery.
- By Capacity, the market is classified as Below 10 mAh, Below 100 mAh, and Above 100 mAh.
- By Application, the market is classified as Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensor Mode, and Others.
- By Geography, Americas is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
Murata introduces micro Silver Oxide Batteries (SR) and Alkaline Manganese Batteries (LR) for Medical Devices such as dosing devices, insulin pumps/pens, and capsule endoscopes.. - 14th October 2020
Market Influencers
Drivers
- Increase in Adoption of Wearable Devices
- Surges in Demand for Hands-Free Devices and IoT Devices
- Complexities with Traditional Battery Technologies
Restraints
- High Investment for Development
- Technical Inabilities of Micro Batteries
Opportunities
- Increasing Miniature in Medical Devices and Smart Textiles
- Rising Adoption of Wireless Sensors Equipped with Micro Batteries
Challenges
- Complexities in Fabrication
- Lack of Standardization of Manufacturing Policies and Infrastructure
Company Profiles
- Amperex Technology Limited
- Berkshire Hathaway (Duracell)
- Blue Spark Technologies
- Brightvolt
- Cymbet
- GMB
- Grepow Battery
- Ilika
- Imprint Technology
- Iten
- LG Chem
- Maxell
- Murata
- Panasonic
- Prologium Technology
- Renata
- Saft
- Seiko
- STMicroelectronics
- TDK
- Ultralife
- Varta
