The "Global Aerial Imaging Market (2021-2026) by Type, Imaging Type, Application, End-User, Platform & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerial Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 2.15 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.58 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.74%.
Aerial imaging is the process of capturing images of ground surfaces with the help of cameras attached to vehicles, such as helicopters, parachutes, aircraft, kites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, vehicle-mounted poles, and airships.
Aerial imaging assists in risk mitigation, resource planning, mapping, research & excavation, security and surveillance, urban planning, engineering, farming management, tourism, and others.
Growing adoption of aerial imagery services in military & defense applications, increased application among various verticals, rise in demand for aerial imaging in disaster risk reduction and prevention and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5g infrastructure are some of the factors driving the growth of the global aerial imaging market.
However, stringent government regulations regarding the use of aerial imaging devices and rise in concerns over cyber-security data security regarding drones are the restraining factor for the market's growth.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the Global Aerial Imaging Market is classified into Drone Imagery, Infrared Radiation, Panchromatic, Radar Imagery, Spectrazonal Imagery, and Thermal Imagery.
- By Imaging Type, the Global Aerial Imaging Market is classified into Oblique Imaging and Vertical Imaging.
- By Application, the Global Aerial Imaging Market can be classified into Conservation & Research, Disaster Management, Energy & Resource Management, Geospatial Mapping, Surveillance & Monitoring, and Urban Planning.
- By End User, the Global Aerial Imaging Market is classified into Agriculture & Forestry, Civil Engineering, Energy & Utilities, Government, Media & Entertainment, Military & Defense, and Others.
- By Platform, the Global Aerial Imaging Market is classified into Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, Drone, and Others.
- By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Parrot, a leading European drone group, has closed the sale of its subsidiary senseFly, comprising swiss based senseFly SA and US-based senseFly Inc., to AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.. - 20th October 2021
- Dronelogics Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Draganfly Inc., has chosen to terminate the option agreement with Global UAV Technologies Ltd. for the acquisition of 100% of the assets of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global UAV: Pioneer Arial Surveys Ltd. and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.. - 27th February 2021
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. announced the acquisition of MicaSense, Inc. from Parrot, Europe's leading drone group, in combined cash and stock transaction valued at USD 23 Mn.. - 27th January 2021
Market Influencers
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Aerial Imagery Services in Military & Defense Applications
- Increased Application Among Various Verticals, Such as Agriculture, Forestry, etc.
- Rise in Demand for Aerial Imaging in Disaster Risk Reduction and Prevention
- Use of Aerial Imaging Technology in Setting up 5G Infrastructure
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations Regarding use of Aerial Imaging Devices
- Rise in Concerns Over Cyber-Security Data Security Regarding Drones
Opportunities
- Rising Investment in Drone Technology
- Rapid Technological Advancements in Camera Systems and Aerial Platforms
Challenges
- Security and Privacy Concerns
