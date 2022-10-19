DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--

The "3D Metrology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D Metrology Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Metrology estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The 3D Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up the Importance of Industrial 3D Metrology
  • Growing Emphasis on Improving Productivity and Quality Drives Demand for 3D Metrology in Automotive Industry
  • Automobile Production Dynamics Set the Pace of Growth for 3D Metrology Market
  • Increasing Emphasis on Automation in Auto Industry Bodes Well for the Market
  • With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, 3D Metrology to Become Integral to Production Processes
  • Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in 3D Metrology Market
  • Automation of Metrology Processes Necessary for Maximizing Productivity in Industry 4.0
  • Automation in the Aerospace Industry Fuels Demand for 3D Metrology Solutions
  • Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology
  • New Technologies for Faster Data Collection from API and Hexagon
  • Visibility and Automation Enabled by Capture3D's ATOS Systems
  • Laser Radar: Rising Popularity of Laser Radar Technology in Aerospace Applications
  • Measuring Accuracy in Changing Application Requirements
  • New Applications and CFD Analysis
  • 3D Metrology Aids in Retrofitting of Defense Flares
  • Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
  • Focus on Improving Product Quality in Various Industries Fosters Growth in Optical 3D Metrology Market
  • Optical 3D Metrology: Vital Role in Development Process of Lightweight Components
  • Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs): The Tried and Tested 3D Metrology Products
  • Optical 3D Metrology Solutions Aid in Foundry Modernization
  • 3D Metrology Play Vital Role in Reducing Errors in Medical Device Design and Performance
  • Optical 3D Metrology for Medical Applications: A Review
  • Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space
  • Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras
  • Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing in 3D Metrology
  • Increase in R&D Spending Favors 3D Metrology Market
  • Outsourcing Emerges as Key Trend in 3D Metrology Market
  • International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well for the Market

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • An Introduction to 3D Metrology
  • Coordinate-Measuring Machine (CMM)
  • Laser Scanners
  • Video Measuring Machine (VMM)
  • 3D Metrology Vs Machine Vision
  • New Standards in Metrology
  • Focus on Quality Control and Inspection in Production Processes Propels Growth in the 3D Metrology Market
  • CMMs Dominate 3D Metrology Market
  • Quality Control and Inspection at the Forefront of Growth
  • Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market for 3D Metrology
  • Asian Economies Spearhead Market Growth
  • Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics

SELECT COMPETITORS

  • 3D Systems, Inc.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Automated Precision, Inc.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC
  • Creaform, Inc.
  • CyberOptics Corporation
  • FARO Technologies, Inc.
  • Hexagon AB
  • Jenoptik AG
  • Keyence Corporation
  • KLA Corporation
  • Mitutoyo Corporation
  • Nikon Metrology NV
  • Perceptron, Inc.
  • Renishaw plc
  • WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG
  • Zygo Corporation.

