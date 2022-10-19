DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
The "3D Metrology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D Metrology Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Metrology estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The 3D Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up the Importance of Industrial 3D Metrology
- Growing Emphasis on Improving Productivity and Quality Drives Demand for 3D Metrology in Automotive Industry
- Automobile Production Dynamics Set the Pace of Growth for 3D Metrology Market
- Increasing Emphasis on Automation in Auto Industry Bodes Well for the Market
- With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, 3D Metrology to Become Integral to Production Processes
- Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in 3D Metrology Market
- Automation of Metrology Processes Necessary for Maximizing Productivity in Industry 4.0
- Automation in the Aerospace Industry Fuels Demand for 3D Metrology Solutions
- Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology
- New Technologies for Faster Data Collection from API and Hexagon
- Visibility and Automation Enabled by Capture3D's ATOS Systems
- Laser Radar: Rising Popularity of Laser Radar Technology in Aerospace Applications
- Measuring Accuracy in Changing Application Requirements
- New Applications and CFD Analysis
- 3D Metrology Aids in Retrofitting of Defense Flares
- Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
- Focus on Improving Product Quality in Various Industries Fosters Growth in Optical 3D Metrology Market
- Optical 3D Metrology: Vital Role in Development Process of Lightweight Components
- Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs): The Tried and Tested 3D Metrology Products
- Optical 3D Metrology Solutions Aid in Foundry Modernization
- 3D Metrology Play Vital Role in Reducing Errors in Medical Device Design and Performance
- Optical 3D Metrology for Medical Applications: A Review
- Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space
- Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects
- Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras
- Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing in 3D Metrology
- Increase in R&D Spending Favors 3D Metrology Market
- Outsourcing Emerges as Key Trend in 3D Metrology Market
- International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well for the Market
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to 3D Metrology
- Coordinate-Measuring Machine (CMM)
- Laser Scanners
- Video Measuring Machine (VMM)
- 3D Metrology Vs Machine Vision
- New Standards in Metrology
- Focus on Quality Control and Inspection in Production Processes Propels Growth in the 3D Metrology Market
- CMMs Dominate 3D Metrology Market
- Quality Control and Inspection at the Forefront of Growth
- Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market for 3D Metrology
- Asian Economies Spearhead Market Growth
- Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics
SELECT COMPETITORS
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Automated Precision, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC
- Creaform, Inc.
- CyberOptics Corporation
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Jenoptik AG
- Keyence Corporation
- KLA Corporation
- Mitutoyo Corporation
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Perceptron, Inc.
- Renishaw plc
- WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG
- Zygo Corporation.
