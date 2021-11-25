DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--
The "3D Printed Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global 3D printed drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global 3D printed drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on 3D printed drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on 3D printed drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global 3D printed drugs market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global 3D printed drugs market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The rise in the rate of adoption of personalized drugs
- The proliferating prevalence of chronic diseases
2) Restraints
- The lack of government regulations for 3D printed products
3) Opportunities
- Untapped markets in the developing countries
Company Profiles
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Hewlett Packard Caribe
- Aprecia Pharmaceuticals
- 3D Printer Drug Machine
- FabRx Ltd.
- Cycle Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. 3D Printed Drugs Market Highlights
2.2. 3D Printed Drugs Market Projection
2.3. 3D Printed Drugs Market Regional Highlights
3. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the 3D Printed Drugs Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of 3D Printed Drugs Market
4. 3D Printed Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology
5.1. Inkjet Printing
5.2. Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)
5.3. Stereolithography (SLA)
5.4. Others
6. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application
6.1. Orthopedic
6.2. Hearing & Audibility Aid
6.3. Medical Implants
6.4. Dental
6.5. Neurology
6.6. Others
7. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology
7.1.2. North America 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application
7.1.3. North America 3D Printed Drugs Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.4. RoW
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market
8.2. Companies Profiles
