DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
The "Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D printing market in education sector is poised to grow by $720.31 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The report on the 3D printing market in education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits offered by 3D printing in education sector, increasing support for integrating 3D printing in education sector, and growing demand for 3D printing in STEM.
The 3D printing market in education sector analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.
The 3D printing market in education sector is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Higher education
- PreK12
By Type
- 3D printing services and materials
- 3D printers
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing market growth in education sector during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of 3D printing certification programs in the education sector and the rising adoption of cloud computing in the education sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on 3D printing market in education sector covers the following areas:
- 3D printing market sizing
- 3D printing market forecast
- 3D printing market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems Corp.
- BigRep GmbH
- Desktop Metal Inc.
- EnvisionTEC GmBH
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Formlabs Inc.
- Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd.
- Groupe Gorge SA
- Materialise NV
- New Kinpo Group
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Photocentric Ltd.
- Raise 3D Technologies Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sculpto ApS
- Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sindoh Co. Ltd.
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- STEMify Ltd.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Ultimaker BV
- voxeljet AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzkegd
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005442/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER EDUCATION OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 12:10 PM/DISC: 09/09/2022 12:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005442/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.