The "3D Printing - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2030, 3D printing, or additive manufacturing (AM), will be a $70.8 billion industry, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% between 2021 and 2030.
It is 40 years since the creation of the first 3D printed part, and the industry is well into adulthood. It has made a mark on the manufacturing world, but there is much more to be done. The industry no longer needs to prove that 3D printing works but must now establish its place in the manufacturing mix.
3D printing has a growing range of applications, from the largest industries to the smallest personal products, from jet engines to custom-designed underwear, from tailored running shoes to life-saving living tissue.
With many companies considering reshoring some of their supply chain operations, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, 3D printing could potentially disrupt the entire manufacturing industry supply chain.
The software segment of the industry will deliver the fastest growth as companies prioritize adopting workflow automation tools. Automation enables companies to reduce the time and cost of the production cycle, facilitating 3D printing's transition into mass manufacturing.
Key Highlights
- The COVID-19 pandemic provided clear evidence of the risk posed to manufacturing companies worldwide when they rely on a single location as the hub of their supply chain. The shakeout from that supply chain shock continues amid further geopolitical and economic concerns caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.
- Momentum is growing towards reshoring manufacturing in home countries rather than relying on over-stretched supply chains. 3D printing will have a major role to play in the new supply chain ecosystem.
- For an industry to develop, standardized processes are critically important. Standardization covers best practices, regulations, and benchmarks. 3D printing has always been closely associated with prototyping and short production runs. To facilitate the technology's adoption into mass digital manufacturing, 3D printing companies must guarantee product standardization, particularly in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Investing in workflow automation tools will be the fastest and most cost-efficient way of achieving this.
Scope
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.
- It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts to 2030 for 3D printing services, software, materials, and hardware. In addition, there is analysis of signals data, including M&A deals, foreign direct investment, venture financing, patents, company filings, jobs, and social media posts.
- The detailed value chain breaks down artificial intelligence into four layers: hardware, materials, software, and services.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3D Control Systems
- 3D Metalforge
- 3D Systems
- 3DQue
- 3YourMind
- Additive Assurance
- AddUp
- Alstom
- AM Technologies
- AMFG
- AM-Flow
- Ansys
- Anycubic
- ApisCor
- Araqev
- Arkema
- Aspect Biosystems
- Authentise
- Autodesk
- BASF
- BICO
- Black Drop Biodrucker
- Bouygues Construction
- Braskem
- Bugatti
- Carbon
- Cloud Factory
- CollPlant
- Creality3D
- Cyfuse Biomedical
- Dassault Systemes
- Deloitte
- Desktop Metal
- Diamond Age
- Divergent Technologies
- DMG Mori
- DyeMansion
- Dyntrite
- Enovik
- EOS
- Essentium
- Etsy
- EY
- Farsoon Technologies
- FlashForge
- Fluicell
- Formlabs
- GE Additive
- GE Aviation
- GKN
- Gpainnova
- Henkel
- Hoganas
- HP
- Humabiologics
- ICON Technology
- iMaterialise
- Javelin Technologies
- Kongsberg Ferrotech
- Lithoz (CerAming)
- Lumafield
- Lumenium
- Lynxter
- MakerOS
- MakeXYZ
- Markforged
- Materialise
- Materialise (Identity3D)
- Mattel
- MedPrin Biotech
- Meta (Luxexcel)
- Metalizz
- Nano Dimension
- Nexa3D
- Nikon
- Optomec
- Organovo
- Polymaker
- PostProcess Technologies
- Prellis Biologics
- Print&Go
- ProtoLabs
- PTC
- PwC
- Raise3D
- Redefine Meat
- RegenHU
- Regenovo Biotech
- Relativity Space
- Renfe
- Renishaw
- Replique
- Rokit Healthcare
- Rosler Group (AM Solutions)
- Rousselot
- Safran Aircraft Engines
- Sandvik
- Shanghai Smartee
- Shapeways
- Siemens
- Sigma
- SLM Solutions
- Soluken
- SprintRay
- Stratasys
- SyBridge Technologies (Fast Radius)
- Treatstock
- Trilantic (Quickparts)
- TurboCAD
- UltiMaker
- Velo3D
- Vention
- Voxeljet
- Xi'an Bright Laser Tech
- Xinjinghe Laser Technology Development
- Xometry
- Zortrax
