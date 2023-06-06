DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
The "Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By End-User - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D reconstruction technology market size was valued at USD 1088 million in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 1165.25 million in 2022 to USD 2160.35 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
Companies Mentioned
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Pix4D SA
- Agisoft LLC
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Leica Geosystems AG
- Trimble Inc.
- Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
- 3D Robotics, Inc.
- DJI
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Photogram Technologies
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- RealityCapture by Capturing Reality
- Acute3D SAS
- ReCap Pro by Autodesk
- Sketchfab Inc.
- 3Dflow SRL
- Rhinoceros 3D by McNeel & Associates
The global 3D reconstruction technology market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as healthcare, entertainment, and construction. 3D reconstruction technology enables the creation of digital 3D models from real-world objects or environments, which has numerous applications. The market is driven by advancements in imaging technologies, the growth of 3D printing, and increasing investments in research and development activities. However, the high cost of 3D reconstruction technology and the lack of technical expertise among end-users could hamper market growth.
Segments covered in this report
The global 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into software and services. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into Media and entertainment, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
Driver
The market is experiencing growth due to the rising adoption of 3D reconstruction technology across various sectors, including but not limited to media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, GIS applications, and cultural heritage. Additionally, the use of approaches like 123D Catch, PhotoScan, photo tourism, VideoTrace, KinectFusion, and ProFORMA is becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand further as an increasing number of software solutions for multi-view images are being implemented across various domains.
Restrain
One of the main obstacles hindering the expansion of the market is the increasing expenses associated with technology. Furthermore, a lack of awareness regarding 3D reconstruction technology and a shortage of qualified personnel are also contributing factors that impede the growth of the global market throughout the projected period.
Trend
Multiple industries, including media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, GIS applications, and cultural heritage, among others, are widely adopting a growing number of reconstruction software solutions for multi-view images. These solutions include 123D Catch, PhotoScan, photo tourism, VideoTrace, KinectFusion, and ProFORMA.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufp40x
