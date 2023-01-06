DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023--
The "Global 5G IoT Market (2022-2027) by Component, Range, Radio Technology, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 5G IoT Market is estimated to be USD 4.26 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 13.15 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.28%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Connected IoT Devices
- Evolving the Manufacturing Sector With 5G IoT Adoption
- Increasing Demand for Low-Latency Connectivity
- Adoption of Industry 4.0
Restraints
- Lack of Standardization in IoT Protocols
- Heavy Expenditure for Building a Reliable 5G Network Infrastructure
Opportunities
- Growing Number of Cloud Services or Wireless Technologies Across Broad Areas
- Increasing Importance and Investment In 5G IoT for Smart City Development
Challenges
- Security and Environmental Concerns Related to 5G
Market Segmentations
The Global 5G IoT Market is segmented based on Component, Range, Radio Technology, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Platform, Connectivity, and Services.
- By Range, the market is classified into Short-Range IoT Device and Wide-Range IoT Device.
- By Radio Technology, the market is classified into 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture, 5G New Radio Standalone Architecture.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mining, Transportation & Logistics, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 5G IoT Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global 5G IoT Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 5G IoT Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global 5G IoT Market, By Component
7 Global 5G IoT Market, By Range
8 Global 5G IoT Market, By Radio Technology
9 Global 5G IoT Market, By End-Users
10 Americas' 5G IoT Market
11 Europe's 5G IoT Market
12 Middle East and Africa's 5G IoT Market
13 APAC's 5G IoT Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bell Canada
- BT Group PLC
- Capgemini SE
- China Mobile Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Ericsson
- Etisalat
- F5, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- IBM Corp.
- KDDI Corp.
- Nokia Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Orange SA
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
- Rogers Communications, Inc.
- Sensata Technologies Holding plc
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
- SprintCom, Inc.
- Sunrise Communications Ag
- Telefonica SA
- Telstra Corp Ltd.
- Thales Group
- Verizon Communications Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bzcrt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005375/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY INTERNET IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS)
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/06/2023 12:15 PM/DISC: 01/06/2023 12:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005375/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.