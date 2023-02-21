DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2023--
The "5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the 5G smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. The report evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed coverage enhancement and quality of service preservation.
The report evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), frequency range (FR1 and FR2), connectivity, and applications. It also assesses 5G smart antenna support of IoT solutions, providing forecasts for applications and services.
The report includes revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2023 to 2028. It also includes analysis and forecasts for smart surface solutions in 6G communications for 2030 through 2035.
Select Report Findings:
- The market for 5G smart antennas in IoT will reach $9.1B by 2028
- 5G will provide continuous mobility largely within only metropolitan areas
- Multiple Input Multiple Output smart antennas represent the fastest-growing type
- In addition to network optimization, smart antennas reduce energy needs and other resources
- 5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services
- Smart antennas will benefit greatly from interworking with next generation smart surfaces technologies
- In terms of frequency ranges, FR1 will lead through 2028, but FR2 is growing nearly three times as fast at a CAGR of 38.2%
Smart Antennas use Multiple Antennas
Smart antenna arrays use Multiple Input/Multiple Output (MIMO) at both the source (transmitter) and the destination (receiver) to improve signal quality. This is in contrast to non-array systems in which a single antenna (and signal path) is used at the source and the destination. The market for smart antennas is nothing new as they provide efficient coverage for LTE. However, 5G smart antennas will be necessary to provide mobility support for many new and enhanced apps and services such as virtual reality, self-driving cars, connected vehicles, and voice over 5G.
Smart Antennas use Beamforming
Beamforming represents the use of highly focused RF energy, which is directed at the point of need/use. This is in contrast to early technologies employed in cellular communications that were omni-directional in nature. Beamforming is used with 5G as higher frequencies are very prone to attenuation.
RF energy is focused in a narrow beam to exactly where it is needed rather than emanating the same energy in a broad area. Beamforming is especially useful for 5GNR as the higher frequency mmWave RF is subject to fading over distance and attenuation loss caused by hitting objects (buildings, cars, foliage, etc.).
Smart Antennas to Interwork with Smart Surfaces
While largely in the R&D phase, smart surface technology will soon be productized for certain early adopter applications such as communications, heat dissipation, and various sensing solutions. The publisher sees smart surfaces initially being placed onto existing facilities such as factory walls, buildings and other assets. Over time, smart surfaces will be integrated into manufacturing and building materials. In enterprise environments, personnel will become increasingly less aware of the presence of smart surfaces as they will be prefabricated as part of walls, desks, etc.
The communications industry will benefit from smart surface technology as solutions will facilitate self-adaptable and/or reconfigurable materials that can modify radio signals between transmitters and receivers. This will enhance capacity, coverage, and security. It will also create opportunities for future applications such as positioning, localization and embedded computing/intelligence. The addition of reconfigurable feature/functionality creates an opportunity to offer wireless-on-demand as a service.
Because 6G RF operates in a much higher frequency range than even 5G mmWave, there will be significant coverage issues due to antennation issues. The publisher predicts that the beyond 5G market will be focused on the confluence of ultra-high-speed, ultra-low-latency, and ultra-reliability within a very short range.
Smart Antennas and Network Optimization
Smart antennas will improve 5G coverage and optimize capacity by focusing RF signals where they are needed the most. In addition, smart antennas enhance 5G application and service mobility by facilitating amore continuous connection, which may become particularly useful at 5G coverage seams. Otherwise, a 5G enabled user experience may degrade as hand-over from 5G to LTE occurs.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 5G Smart Antenna Technology and Application Analysis
4.0 5G Smart Antenna Market Dynamics
5.0 Companies Overview
6.0 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts
7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
8.0 Appendix: Smart Surfaces in 6G Communications
